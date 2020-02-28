Johnny Depp's "Let's Burn Amber" Text To Paul Bettany Allegedly Discussed In Libel Case

The London High Court reportedly discussed a string of texts sent by Johnny Depp to his friend and fellow actor Paul Bettany. In these texts, Depp allegedly said “Let’s burn Amber” referring to burning his now-separated wife Amber Heard. These texts are being discussed under the libel case filed by Johnny Depp against The Sun.

Depp’s controversial texts discussed in London High Court

Recently, some texts sent by Johnny Depp to fellow actor and friend Paul Bettany were reportedly discussed in the London High Court. These texts were discussed as part of the libel case Depp filed against British tabloid The Sun in regards to an article published in May 2018.

According to a media portal’s report, Johnny Depp allegedly sent these texts to Avengers actor Paul Bettany in November 2013. In these texts Depp reportedly said, “Let’s burn Amber", referring to his ex-wife Aquaman actor Amber Heard.

Furthermore, Depp also texted, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will **** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.”

The Sun had published an article in May 2018, based on Amber Heard’s claim that her then-husband Johnny Depp abused her on a private plane in May 2014.

According to the report, an alleged text from Depp to Bettany regarding being on a plane was also discussed in the libel case. This text from Depp to Bettany stated, “I’m gonna properly stop the booze thing, darling … Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA, this past Sunday … Ugly, mate …. No food for days … powders … half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers on plane and what do you get??? … An angry, aggro Injun in a f****’ blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting any f*** who got near …I’m done … I am admittedly too f***ed in the head to spray my rage at the one I love … For little reason, as well I’m too old to be that guy. But, pills are fine!!!"

