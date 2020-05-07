Last Updated:

Elon Musk Responds To Johnny Depp Fan-page Over 'cheating' Allegation With Amber Heard

Elon Musk has finally broken his silence on cheating allegations with Amber Heard from when she was married to Johnny Depp. Here's what he replied on Twitter

Recently, Elon Musk and Amber Heard's pictures and videos were leaked online and went viral. These pictures where from 2015, and purportedly from Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp's private villa. Elon Musk finally has broken his silence on the purported 'cheating' scandal.

Allegations against Elon Musk

The Tesla CEO replied to a post and said that the claims are false and that Johnny Depp's team excluded the date stamp. Another user also responded alleging that the building staff testified under oath that they let Elon Musk in while Johnny was filming in Australia. The user added that the security person saw Elon Musk multiple times while they were married. Musk countered that the video was taken after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got separated, then tweeting that Depp's team did not include the time stamp. Here are the tweets of the user and Elon Musk.

