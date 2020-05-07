Elon Musk Responds To Johnny Depp Fan-page Over 'cheating' Allegation With Amber Heard

Recently, Elon Musk and Amber Heard's pictures and videos were leaked online and went viral. These pictures where from 2015, and purportedly from Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp's private villa. Elon Musk finally has broken his silence on the purported 'cheating' scandal.

ALSO READ | Grimes & Elon Musk's Combined Net Worth Is Through The Roof; Read Details

Allegations against Elon Musk

The Tesla CEO replied to a post and said that the claims are false and that Johnny Depp's team excluded the date stamp. Another user also responded alleging that the building staff testified under oath that they let Elon Musk in while Johnny was filming in Australia. The user added that the security person saw Elon Musk multiple times while they were married. Musk countered that the video was taken after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got separated, then tweeting that Depp's team did not include the time stamp. Here are the tweets of the user and Elon Musk.

ALSO READ | Johnny Depp Allegedly "attacked" Amber Heard According To Recently Leaked 911 Call

Utter moron — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

ALSO READ | Amber Heard's Birthday: Johnny Depp To Elon Musk, All The People The Actress Has Dated

This is false. JD’s team put out “video evidence”, but conveniently excluded the date stamp, as it was well after JD & AH had separated. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

ALSO READ | Amber Heard Hits Back At Ex-husband Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit, Furnishes More Evidence Of Abuse

CCTV footage doesn't get saved for long and the staff in the building saw you pic.twitter.com/kkkpaabQ62 — Support Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) May 5, 2020

There would be time-stamped video if this were true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

This person is wrong. Why does JD want to believe he got cucked so bad anyway!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

There doesn’t have to be. They have people witnessing you coming and going. They have given depositions already — LauraB🌊⚔️ (@LauraBockov) May 5, 2020

Amber Heard Wanted Johnny Depp to Know ‘I Loved Him’ @elonmusk Carino brought up the fact that Musk was just a rebound after split with Depp.

"You weren't in love with him, you told me a 1,000 times you were just filling space,” he wrote.Heard , “I know,”https://t.co/L1ovbZEkua — LauraB🌊⚔️ (@LauraBockov) March 10, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.