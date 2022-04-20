Johnny Depp Claims In Court He Never Reached The Point Of Striking Heard In Any Way

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently fighting a legal battle in Fairfax, Virginia and highlights from the trial have become the talk of the town. In the most recent development, Johnny Depp opened up in the court about his relationship dynamics with ex Amber Heard. As he took a stand in court, he claimed that he never struck any woman in his life.

This comes after Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife after she wrote an article on domestic violence. Although she did not name him in the article, the actor mentioned he found it difficult to bag roles in the industry after the article was published.

Johnny Depp says he never struck any woman in his life

According to AP, as Johhny Depp arrived in Virginia court to testify in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard stating that her claims of domestic violence are affecting his career, he mentioned that all the accusations were 'untrue.' While taking a stand during his first opportunity to defend himself, he told the court, "I'm obsessed with the truth so today is my first opportunity that I've been able to speak about this case in full for the first time. I felt a responsibility of clearing the record."

Depp also went down memory lane and opened up about his past relationship with Amber Heard and stated that she was 'too good to be true.' Adding to it, he also mentioned that though their relationship was 'amazing', he began observing changes in her. "Within a year or year and half, she had become another person, almost," he added.

Furthermore, he even talked about his drug use and stated that it was self-medication in order to take the edge off. "I am not some maniac who needs to be high or loaded all the time. The quote, un-quote substance abuse that has been delivered by Ms. Heard is grossly embellished and sorry to say, a lot of it is plainly false," he said.

Moreover, Depp also shed light on his alleged childhood abuse and revealed how he, his siblings and their father suffered at the hands of their mother. he added, "There was physical abuse, which could be in the form of an ashtray being flung at you or you'd get beat with a high-heeled shoe, or a telephone or whatever was handy. So in our house we were never exposed to any kind of safety or security. The only thing that one could do really, was to try to stay out of the line of fire."

In a recent development, Johnny Depp’s doctor revealed taking care of the actor after his finger was cut in 2015. Dr David Kipper's pre-recorded deposition statement was played in court on April 18 as the trial continues in Fairfax, Virginia and he opened up about treating Depp after the actor claimed he was hurt as Heard threw a vodka bottle at him, according to reports by The Independent.

Image: AP