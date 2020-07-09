Johnny Depp Allegedly 'howled Like An Animal' And Attacked Heard In Flight To Los Angeles

Today was the second day of Johnny Depp's high profile libel trial in London. During the court proceedings, Johnny Depp was asked about the infamous 'Boston plane incident' where he allegedly howled like an animal and attacked his then-wife, Amber Heard. This incident reportedly took place in May of 2014, where Depp allegedly abused Amber Heard under the influence of intoxicants before passing out in the toilet.

Also Read | Johnny Depp, Heard Arrive For Third Day Of UK Libel Trial

Johnny Depp denies the 'Boston plane incident'

During the trial, Johnny Depp was reportedly questioned about the 'Boston plane incident'. According to the allegations made, Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of cheating on him with 'rapist' James Franco.

The actor has accused to have attacked Amber Heard and allegedly 'howled like an animal' after consuming copious amounts of intoxicants. The court also heard an audio recording of alleged incident.

Also Read | Where Is Kylie Jenner Vacationing Right Now? See The Breathtaking Pics From Her Vacation

The British daily's lawyer, Sasha Wass QC, also alleged that Johnny Depp made vulgar comments about Amber Heard in front of the crew members of the Boston to LA flight. However, Johnny Depp completely denied all these allegations and stated that the whole event was "quite a stretch of her (Amber Heard) imagination." A recording of Johnny Depp's 'howling' was then played in court, but the actor denied being the one in the recording.

Johnny Depp stated that while he did have a drink prior to the flight, his behaviour was not as alleged. He added that he was drawing art sketches in his notebook. The daily's lawyer then brought up a text that Johnny Depp sent to his friend Paul Bettany on May 30, 2014. In the text, Johnny Depp claimed that he would "properly stop the booze thing." He also discussed all the intoxicants that he consumed before the flight.

Also Read | Are Fai Khadra And Kylie Jenner Dating? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Two

Johnny Depp then talked about how he was concerned for Amber Heard when she was near James Franco. According to Depp, Heard called Franco "creepy and rapey" when they starred together in Pineapple Express.

Moreover, Depp claimed that Heard had to run from Franco's advances during the filming. However, the lawyer dismissed these comments as "made up on the spot."

Also Read | Hollywood Celebs Quiz: Do You Know Which Celebs Have 'Roxy' Or 'Kenobi' As Their Pet Dog?

[Promo from Johnny Depp Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.