Johnny Depp Denies Allegations Of Slapping Ex-wife Amber Heard Over 'Wino Forever' Tattoo

Actor Johnny Depp has reportedly denied slapping his ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at one of his tattoos. The actor appeared in a court in London for the second day of questioning. Depp, 57, has reportedly accused a British tabloid named for defamation after they claimed that he is a 'wife-beater'. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has come forward and stated that Amber's claims that he assaulted her multiple times are totally untrue.

Also read: Johnny Depp's 'joke texts' swapped with Paul about Amber create ruckus in courtroom?

Depp denies allegations

Amber Heard has reportedly alleged Depp of being violent during 14 separate occasions. One of the incidents was discussed in court where the defendant's representatives questioned Depp of an alleged incident in March 2013 involving one of his tattoos which reads 'Wino Forever'. The tattoo originally said 'Winona Forever', a reference to his former relationship with Winona Ryder. The tattoo was then changed by the actor when they split back in 1993 to 'Wino Forever'.

Lawyer Sasha Wass, who is representing the tabeloid stated that Ms. Amber Heard had made a joke out of the tattoo back when Johnny Depp was drinking heavily after being sober for 160 days. The lawyer then stated that Depp slapped his ex-wife for a total of three times on her face. But Depp replied saying that he does not recall any such conversation with Amber. The Barrister then furthermore revealed that Depp 'broke down' emotionally after realising what he had done, to this the actor replied saying that he did not hit Ms. Heard.

Also read: Johnny Depp in UK court confessed that his drug use began when he was 11-years-old

Johnny Depp's libel case hearing also dived deep into the history the former couple shared. One of the incidents discussed during the hearing was when Depp allegedly became furious on Heard in a private plane and called her obscene names. According to the defendants, Depp became 'blinded by rage' and threw ice cubes on Heard before slapping her across the face after he brought up the subject of fellow actor James Franco, with whom Heard had a rumoured affair with.

In response, the actor shared that it was Heard who started getting physical which led to him grabbing a pillow and sleeping on the bathroom floor of the plane. Further developments of the case are awaited as it is scheduled to go on for three weeks.

Also read: Johnny Depp accuses ex-wife Amber Heard of severely injuring his finger; shares old pic

Also read: Johnny Depp cross-examined in libel case over Heard 'abuser' label

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.