Johnny Depp In UK Court Confessed That His Drug Use Began When He Was 11-years-old

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appeared before the British High Court in London on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. In the court, Depp made a few revelations about his drug usage and about allegedly letting his daughter Lily-Rose to take drugs when she was only 13 years old. Johnny Depp revealed in the court on Tuesday that his usage of drugs started at a young age. The 57-year-old appeared on the first day of testimony in his libel suit and added that he started taking drugs when he was around 11 years old.

Johnny Deep's controversy

It was reported that during the Tuesday hearing the actor was cross-examined by a lawyer who asked Depp to confirm if he found drugs and alcohol pretty early on in his life. Johnny Depp agreed and stated that he did not come from a particularly 'stable or secure home' and that he did not have a 'safe home life'. He reportedly also agreed that he took drugs when he was a minor.

Elaborating on how he found the drugs he said that his mother used to ask him to get her ‘nerve pills’ when he was only about 11 years old. He further revealed that he soon realised that the ‘nerve pills’ would calm his mother’s nerves down. He hence took one of her pills and thus began his drug use. Johnny Depp went on to say that his drug use and alcohol was only so that he could 'numb the pain' that he felt in his younger age.

Johnny Deep's family

Johnny Depp also reportedly revealed that he considered giving his 13-year-old daughter Lily-Rose marijuana as 'responsible parenting'. The 57-year-old stated that allowed his daughter to have drugs at a young age and he wanted her to 'feel safe' about them later on in her life. Johnny Depp has two children with his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis. His eldest, 21-year-old Lily-Rose, is an actor, and he also has a son Jack, who is 18 years old.

Johnny Depp had previously stated that his use of drugs and alcohol and his fight with addiction has been reported about quite often. However, he stated that the way in which the defendants are portraying his addiction is neither fair nor accurate 'to the reality' of it. He had stated that being inebriated had never made him get violent against anyone before.

A magazine reportedly obtained court documents that reveal Johnny Depp recovered from his drug and alcohol addiction during a 'significant part' of his marriage with actor Amber Heard. Johnny Depp married actor Amber Heard in 2015. In May 2016, Amber Heard filed for a restraining order against her husband claiming that he had abused her and accused him of domestic violence.

According to reports, the couple had an out-of-court settlement for their divorce in August 2016. Johnny Depp later filed a defamation case against Amber Heard in 2019, after she made a statement to a news daily, saying that she had to face her 'culture's wrath' after she spoke up about sexual violence. However, she allegedly did not take Johnny Depp’s name in her statement.

