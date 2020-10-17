Eddie Redmayne Talks About Resuming Shoot Of 'Fantastic Beasts 3'; Read More

The Coronavirus pandemic paused all the ongoing filming projects. But as things are coming back to normal, shootings have been resumed as well. The production of Fantastic Beasts 3 has resumed after it had been paused because of the pandemic. Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne opens up about filming the movie amid abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | 'Haunting Of Bly Manor' Cast Was Seen In THESE Movies And Series As Well

Eddie Redmayne talks about filming Fantastic Beasts 3 with COVID guidelines

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Eddie Redmayne via a video call shared his experience of resuming filming abiding by the COVID-19 pandemic. He compared his experience before the pandemic and current situation. He said that even though the conditions are different, it felt great.

Also read | Milind Soman's 'Captain Vyom' To Make A Comeback; To Be Made Into Web-series & 5-part Film

The Oscar-winning star also said in the chat with Jimmy Fallon that they had done a day’s shooting before COVID-19 properly hit the UK. And they were all told to go home. They have started shooting again and it feels like a different world. He also added that they are all masked and it feels great.

Also read | If You Loved 'The Crown', Here Is A Watchlist Of British Shows And Series

According to a report by Comicbook.com, J K Rowling will return as the screenwriter and will be joined by Steve Kloves who was the screenwriter of Harry Potter. David Yates will be the director of the movie. It will be produced by Rowling and Kloves along with executive producer Lionel Wigram.

Also read | Where Is 'Restored' Filmed? Here Are Details About The Series' Filming Locations

The report also said that not many details are available about the plot of the movie. Some of its action will take place in Rio De Janeiro in Brazil. The first two films of the Fantastic Beats franchise were shot in the United States and Paris.

Fantastic Beasts 3 cast includes Eddie Redmayne playing the beloved character of Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Ezra Miller as Credence, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowaliski and Jonny Depp will be playing the part of Gellert Grindelwald. These characters will reunite with Professor Eulalie Hicks played by Jessica Williams who has a major part to play in the movie. The movie is set to releases on November 12, 2021.

The previous two parts of Fantastic Beats were widely loved by Harry Poter fans. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them had also won the BAFTA Awards for Best British Film, and Best Production Design. It was also nominated for two Academy Awards.

Image courtesy- @fantasticbeastsmovie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.