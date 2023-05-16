Johnny Depp Meets Fans, Poses With Jeanne Du Barry Team At Cannes | Watch

Johnny Depp walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet in style. He wore a black tuxedo and added sunglasses for a stylish edge. Before making his way to the red carpet, he happily posed with his fans and even signed autographs and clicked selfies. Depp is making his theatrical comeback with the French film Jeanne du Barry. The movie premiered on the first day of the film festival. Depp also posed with the film's team on the iconic Cannes red steps.

There was an overwhelming amount of love and support for Depp at the Cannes Film Festival. He has been mired in controversy over the defamation trial with his ex wife Amber Heard, which he won last year. When the Pirates of The Caribbean star arrived at the venue, he was greeted by a loud cheer. Fans shouted his name and in return, Depp obliged them with smiles.

Johnny Depp just arrived at the 2023 #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/tST9bKMFwJ — mar (@vaersac) May 16, 2023

Talking about the film with which he is making his theatrical comeback, Jeanne Du Barry features Depp as King of France Louis XV, also known as Louis the Beloved. He was crowned the King of France at the age of 5 and his reign continued until his death in 1774. Helmed by Maïwenn, who also stars in it, the French film focuses on Jeanne, who was a working-class woman and used her charm and wit to work her way up the social hierarchy.

Johnny Depp with Jeanne du Barry family at Cannes 2023

Johnny Depp posed with the star cast of Jeanne du Barry, including Maïwenn, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud and others. In the video, Depp hugs Pierre Richard and poses with the star cast before entering the venue.

That laugh 😍🥰 Johnny Depp pic.twitter.com/unGTxQqFdw — ReemDepp - #JohnnyDeppRises (@ReemDepp) May 16, 2023



On the work front, Johnny Depp is known for his roles in Dead Man, Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Tourist, The Lone Ranger and Dark Shadows, to name a few. He was last seen in Minamata as W. Eugene Smith, an American photographer. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 21, 2020.