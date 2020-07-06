Amber Heard Allowed To Be Present During Johnny Depp's Testimony In Court

The ex-wife of Johnny Depp, actor Amber Heard has been given permission to watch the former testify in the court over allegations of domestic abuse, a court based in the UK has now ruled out. Depp is suing the publisher of a known news portal in the USA along with its executive editor Dan Wooton for publishing an article that described him as a 'wife-beater'. The article consisted of claims by Amber Heard that Depp would physically abuse her during their marriage. Depp has officially denied this claim.

Amber Heard to be present in court

In the United Kingdom, witnesses are prohibited from attending hearings for criminal cases. However, they are allowed to be present during civil cases. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor had apparently asked to court to ban Amber from appearing during the hearing as her presence would be influential while he was being cross-examined. The UK based judge named Mr. Justice Andrew Nicol rejected the plea stating it would be unfair.

The statement provided by the judge read that Amber would not be in a position to provide instructions to the defendant's lawyers, but she is allowed to provide information on which the defendants 'may choose to act'. The judge acknowledged the fact that Heard's presence in the court can be beneficial for the defendants as she can instantaneously provide counter information to Depp's claims during the hearing, which is a benefit he does not wish to deprive the defendants of. The trial was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now scheduled to start from Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Back in 2016, Amber Heard had reportedly claimed that she feared for her life while being with Johnny Depp while also speaking about his history of alcohol and substance abuse. Heard had furthermore alleged that Depp had a short temper which led to violent and abusive outcomes frequently. However, Depp had claimed that he has been vocal about his struggle with alcohol and substance abuse all his life. He also claims that the alcohol never made him undertake violence against anyone. The hearing of Johnny Depp's recent case is expected to conclude in three weeks.

