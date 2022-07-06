Johnny Depp Is Bouncing Back After Winning Defamation Trial, Reveals Close Pal Greg Ellis

Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp recently went head-to-head in the defamation case, before the jury declared a verdict favouring the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. While it was earlier reported that Depp wanted to move forward in life and was happier than he had been in a long time, the actor's close pal, Greg Ellis recently stated that the weight of the world had been lifted off Depp's shoulders.

Greg Ellis reveals Johnny Depp is in good spirits after winning defamation trial against Amber Heard

According to Fox News Digital, Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean co-star and close friend Greg Ellis recently reflected on how Depp was doing after winning the defamation trial that finally ended after years. While Ellis is set to appear in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie, he stated how the duo have worked together on four movies and added that he has now known him for 20 years. He even mentioned that even their kids go to the same school.

"Well, you know, we've worked on four movies now. I've known him for over 20 years. Our kids went to school together, not in the same class all year, but happened to go to the same school," he stated.

Greg Ellis further mentioned how Johnny Depp was in good spirits and revealed how the weight of the world had been lifted off his shoulders. Adding to it, he claimed that Depp was happy to get his life back. He even stated that Depp would've been focussing on his movie and music career.

"So I think he's just happy to get his life back and hopefully for this to be, you know, talked about less," Ellis said.

Johnny Depp's statement on defamation case verdict

Johnny Depp penned a note narrating how his life changed in the blink of an eye after his ex's op-ed. He also mentioned that serious and criminal allegations were levied on him. But, later, as he expressed his gratitude to the jury for giving him his life back after six years, he also thanked all his supporters and well-wishers for the love they showered on him throughout and promised that the best is yet to come.

Image: AP/Facebook/@Greg Ellis