'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Star Greg Ellis Talks About Johnny Depp's Down To Earth' Nature

Even though Johnny Depp has lost the libel case that was filed by Amber Heard accusing him of domestic violence, the actor continues to deny these allegations. Johnny Depp’s career in the Hollywood industry seems to be very shakey after the entire court case that went down as Warner Bros have asked him to resign from playing the character of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movie. But, even though many are against the actor, Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean co-star, Greg Ellis has come for his defence. Read further ahead to know all about what actor Greg Ellis has to say about Johnny Depp from his set experiences.

Greg Ellis on working with Johnny Depp

Pirates of the Caribbean cast Johnny Depp and Greg Ellis playing the characters of Captain Jack Sparrow and Lieutenant Commander Theodor Grooves, respectively. The 52 years old actor, Greg Ellis has now spoken up in Johnny Depp’s defence as he opens up about the actor’s character from the sets of Pirates of the Caribbean. According to reports from Express, Greg Ellis has said that Johnny Depp was very professional and friendly.

Greg Ellis recalled the time during the initial days of him shooting for the movie when he wasn’t involved with anyone, Johnny Depp had his bodyguard, Jerry Judge move Greg’s chair next to his. It was Johnny Depp’s subtle way of bringing Greg Ellis closer and making him a part of the conversation. Greg Ellis revealed that Johnny Depp is very down to earth. Greg Ellis also mentioned that both of their children went to the same school and he assures that Johnny Depp surrounds himself with really good people. The actor said that Johnny Depp has a really good moral conscience.

Talking about Johnny Depp’s character from Pirates of the Caribbean, Greg Ellis said that Jack Sparrow’s entrance in the first part of the movie was beautiful in its simplicity. The scene exemplified a lot as Johnny Depp looks like everything one optimises a seafaring piratical man to be. For Greg Ellis, the entrance scene of Jack Sparrow is what defined his entire character as it was also beautifully written and shot.

