Johnny Depp Likely To Appeal Against The Decision On Libel Suit Against UK Newspaper

Johnny Depp lost his libel case against the publisher of The Sun newspaper, that published reports that 'he was an abusive husband' and sparked a courtroom showdown between the Hollywood actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard, earlier this year. The London high court laid off the claim by Johnny Deep for compensation at the end of one of the most widely followed libel trials of the century. His lawyers said he would most likely appeal against the 'inappropriate decision', according to Depp.

The legal team reacts to Johnny Depp's Libel Trial

The actor’s legal team responded to the loss with a statement where they stated that it would be ridiculous if Johnny doesn’t appeal the decision. Jenny Afia, representing Johnny‘s legal counsel, said that the decision was inappropriate. She continued saying that the most disturbing scene was the judge’s reliance on the testimony of Amber Heard, and equivalent disregard of the mountain of counter-evidence from police officers, doctors, other unchallenged witnesses, and an array of documentary evidence which completely undermined the allegations, point by point.

The statement continued that the judgment was so flawed to the extent that it would be ridiculous for Mr. Depp not to appeal this decision. The team stated that the current libel proceedings in America would be reasonable, with both parties providing full disclosure rather than one side strategically cherry-picking what evidence can and cannot be depended upon.

Amber Heard‘s U.S. lawyer released a statement saying the judgment was not surprising. She continued saying that very soon they will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the U.S. She said that they were committed to obtaining justice for Amber Heard in the U.S. court and defending Ms. Heard’s right to free speech.

Depp will soon be presented in court with Amber for the $50 million defamation lawsuit that he filed against her. The ruling deals a big drift to Depp's reputation that could damage his movie career, which has seen the actor take the lead in some of the most famous films in recent times. That also comes with a financial cost on top of the several million dollars in legal costs he will likely be required to pay following Monday's ruling.

