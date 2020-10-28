Johnny Depp To Receive Camerimage Award For 'actor With Unique Visual Sensitivity'

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp will be honoured with the Camerimage Award at the EnergaCamerimage Film Festival for being "an actor with unique visual sensitivity." According to Variety, besides the award, Depp's film Minamata will be the closing film of the 28th edition of the event, which focuses on cinematography

Johnny Depp to get honoured with Camerimage Award

Depp will not be able to accept the award in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he will be connecting to the ceremony remotely from the United States. The Andrew Levitas directorial Minamata which was shot by cinematographer Benoit Delhomme will be screened on November 21 in Torun's Jordanki Festival Center, following the closing gala and awards ceremony.

Read: Sia Tweets In Support Of Johnny Depp Amid His Legal Battle With Ex Wife Amber Heard

Read: Amber Heard To Play Mera In 'Aquaman 2' Amid Ongoing Controversy With Johnny Depp?

According to Variety, the festival organizers issued a statement by praising Depp and said, "Smith's trail of tears to document the effects mercury poisoning had on the people was captured in beautiful yet artistic and subtle tones [by Delhomme], producing yet another film that is visually astounding and emotionally evocative at the same time. To say that [he] immersed himself completely in the role of W. Eugene Smith would be a gross understatement. He literally disappeared into his true-to-life character, making the famed photographer yet another in a series of mesmerizing performances that captured the attention of the worldwide audience."

Meanwhile, the actor is fighting a lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard which has been taking twists and turns. They both have filed defamation lawsuits against each other for different reasons. Recently, Johnny Depp's lawyer Benjamin Chew of Brown Rudnick argued that the accusations made by Heard are not actionable. Johnny Depp's original defamation lawsuit will go before the judge next year in May because of delays in the court due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Courthouse News, Amber Heard in August filed a counterclaim against Johnny that claims that she was being targeted for a smear campaign where she was repeatedly called out by reporters who accused her of being a liar and a hoax artist. They also accused her of the crime of perjury. Johnny Depp's lawyer, Benjamin Chew of Brown Rudnick said that accusing anyone of perpetrating a hoax or lying is just a statement of opinion and no action can be taken against an opinion. He asked the judge the toss out the $100 million defamation case filed by Amber.

Read: Johnny Depp Reveals Disney Bosses Were "scared To Death" With His Captain Jack Sparrow Act

Read: Johnny Depp Fights Amber Heard's Countersuit Claiming She Was 'targeted By Reporters'

(Image credit: Johnny Depp/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.