Johnny Depp Fights Amber Heard's Countersuit Claiming She Was 'targeted By Reporters'

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard's case has been taking twists and turns. They both have filed defamation lawsuits against each other for different reasons. Recently, Johnny Depp's lawyer Benjamin Chew of Brown Rudnick argued that the accusations made by Heard are not actionable. Johnny Depp's original defamation lawsuit will go before the judge next year in May because of delays in the court due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnny Depp trying to fight Amber Heard's countersuit

According to Courthouse News, Amber Heard in August filed a counterclaim against Johnny that claims that she was being targeted for a smear campaign where she was repeatedly called out by reporters who accused her of being a liar and a hoax artist. They also accused her of the crime of perjury. Johnny Depp's lawyer, Benjamin Chew of Brown Rudnick said that accusing anyone of perpetrating a hoax or lying is just a statement of opinion and no action can be taken against an opinion. He asked the judge the toss out the $100 million defamation case filed by Amber.

Her complaints also mentioned a few texts Johnny sent to his friend which read, "Let's burn Amber". To this, his lawyer argued that those texts were sent to a friend privately. However, Amber's lawyer said that the charges were about someone calling her a liar far more generically. The lawyer also claimed that Depp wanted Amber removed from the pivotal role in the DC film Aquaman and to not work with L'Oreal anymore. She also claimed that Johnny and his team used various social media accounts to harras her and interfere with her business contracts.

What was Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber all about?

In March 2019, Depp had filed a defamation case against Amber and asked her to pay him $50 million in damages. She had written an op-ed in which she called herself a public figure who represented domestic abuse. However, the op-ed did not mention his name. It was published in The Washington Post. He received a lot of flak after that from the public and thus, took an action against her.

The couple had been married for more than a year but the lawsuit has been getting extended for 18 months now. The case has been delayed until May 2021 because of the pandemic. Depp has also asked to appear in Virginia for deposition for three days in November.

