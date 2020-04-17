Johnny Depp Makes Instagram Debut, Shares Video About 'invisible Enemy'

Hollywood megastar Johnny Depp has finally made his Instagram debut after years of staying away from social media. He joined the photo-sharing app on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He posted a picture of himself ‘filming something’ special as his first post on Instagram. He then posted a video stating the reason behind why he joined the social media platform.

Johnny Depp joined the social media to premier the cover of John Lennon’s song Isolation that he made a musical cover of with Jeff Beck. Johnny Depp sat in a candlelit room as he shared the video with his fans. Check out the video shared on Johnny Depp's Instagram about the global coronavirus pandemic.

Johnny Deep's Instagram

In the video shared by Johnny Deep, he is seen wearing a blue and khaki coloured shirt with suspenders. He wore a pair of jeans and sported a pair of dark coloured eyewear to complete the look. He began the video by saying that he has never felt a reason to do anything like this before. In the 8-minute-long video, he said, ‘I've never done any of this before. I don't think I've really ever felt any particular reason to until now.’

While talking about the coronavirus pandemic and the COVID-19 he stated that the time to talk about it has come. In the post, he wrote, ‘Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people's lives. People are ill and without care. People are getting sick and fighting for breath. People are dying at frighteningly high rates. Many are unable to provide for their children and their families as a result of this hideous global pandemic.’

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also spoke about conditions that people all around the world are facing. He spoke about people losing their jobs and daily income as well as of people who are unprotected on the streets. He further stated, ‘I know for the moment it feels like both of our times are tied behind our backs, and to some degree they are. But our minds are unbound and our hearts are not chained and we can care. Through caring, we will help each other and we will prevail. Caring is as close as the eye can see. It's right in front of you at all times if you just have a look.’

Johnny Depp urged his fans to stay safe during the pandemic and the COVID-19 lockdown. Towards the end of the video, he stated that people should use their time in social distancing to learn things. He spoke in the video that, ‘We must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony.’ He further asked his fans to be the reason why someone else is happy. He stated, ‘Today ain't coming back, so we have a responsibility to each other to approach these times with new strategies. Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone's day.’

