Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial To Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Read

Johnny Depp's defamation trial in London has been reportedly postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Just days before a high-profile libel trial was going to begin between Johnny Depp and the newspaper that cast him as a "wife-beater," a UK judge has reportedly decided that the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic is the reason the trial has to be postponed. And hence, Johnny Depp's trial will get a new date later.

Johnny Depp's trial gets postponed due to Coronavirus

As per reports, Johnny Depp's trial bringing ex-wide Amber Heard face-to-face was scheduled to begin on March 23. But now, since the necessary operation involves foreigners from outside the country, the courts have decided to push the date further. Even though London has not gone way too ahead with the number of Coronavirus cases, keeping in mind the mandatory lockdown that has been appealed, the decision was taken.

For the unversed, when Depp made headlines after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of physically abusive behaviour, the duo, as per reports settled the matter in 2016 by shelling out a joint statement that said their relationship was passionate but at times switched to being uncomfortable too. Soon after which J.K. Rowling was questioned about Johnny Depp continuing to be a part of the Fantastic Beasts films. As per reports, J.K. Rowling had shared that she is happy to have the actor in her movies, based on her understanding with him.

According to reports, Penelope Cruz also declared support for Johnny Depp amidst his lawsuit against Amber Heard. Providing support to the actor, Penelope Cruz expressed that she has seen Johnny Depp in so many situations in his life and he is always good-going to everyone around him. She reportedly also mentioned that he is one of the most generous people she has come across.

