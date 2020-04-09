American Singer Pink Shares Her Experience Of Battling Coronavirus With Ellen

American singer and songwriter Pink recently announced on microblogging site Twitter that she and her children were tested negative for COVID-19. Recently, Pink interacted with Ellen Degeneres and spoke to her about her recovery in Ellen's talk show called At Home which is the quarantined version of Ellen Degeneres' popular The Ellen's Show. Pink shared her experience battling Coronavirus and how finally she was tested negative.

Here is a look at Pink's tweet regarding her recovery

During this interaction, Pink revealed that she and her son battled Coronavirus, sharing that her 3-year-old son Jameson had a fever from March 14, and would come and go, along with new symptoms appearing every day. The two had been quarantined since March 11. Pink revealed that apart from a persistent fever, her son also had diarrhoea followed by constipation and stomach ache. His fever reached 103-degree. Things got worse when she tested positive for Coronavirus. She did not feel good and felt really tired and had the chills along with nausea and fever. Pink said she was on nebulizers for the first time even though she had asthma for 30 years, which scared her.

The singer broke down recalling her traumatic experience. She added that she and her son eventually tested negative for Coronavirus on April 3. She said that she spent sleepless nights crying and praying. Pink's husband Carey Hart and her 8-year-old daughter Willow Sage luckily were not tested positivce.

Since the production of Ellen's show has stopped due to the Coronavirus, the At Home version of the show is something that the fans have loved. Apart from Pink, Ellen Degeneres spoke to many celebrities like singer John Legend, popular model Crissy Teigen, even singer-actor Jennifer Lopez. During these special episodes, Ellen spoke to her guests about the Coronavirus and how their life changed after quarantine.

