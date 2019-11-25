Michael Jackson: Producer Of Bohemian Rhapsody To Make A Biopic On MJ's Life

A Michael Jackson biopic has been announced. It has been reported that the movie will be made by the producer of Bohemian Rhapsody, which was released in the year 2018 and was a commercial success. Read more to know about the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

MJ will get a biopic

The producer of Bohemian Rhapsody, Graham King, will be producing another biopic on the life of the music legend Michael Jackson. Bohemian Rhapsody was based on the iconic rock singer Freddie Mercury. The film became widely popular among fans of the rock icon. Graham has already acquired the rights to make a film on MJ’s life. He has also acquired access to use all Michael Jackson songs. He will be collaborating with John Logan, who will be the screenwriter for the upcoming biopic. Logan has previously written movies like Gladiator, Hugo, Skyfall, and others. The duo was last seen together in a Martin Scorsese movie called The Aviator, which was a biopic based on the life of Howard Hughes.

The movie will depict MJ’s legacy as a music legend and the complications that had raised in his life by all the rumours that surrounded his life, as it has been reportedly said. Fans of MJ are all very excited to see this movie in the theatres.

Jackson has been seen making the headline throughout the year since the release of the documentary called Leaving Neverland. In the documentary, two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, accused the King of Pop of molesting them when they were children. This HBO documentary created a furore among fans of the iconic pop singer and is considered to be one of the most controversial documentaries of recent times. The documentary aired on HBO in two parts earlier this year, in the month of March 2019.

