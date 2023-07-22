Johnny Depp's Band Hollywood Vampires Cancels Concert Over Actor's 'illness', Fans Upset

Johnny Depp has restarted his acting career post the unceremonious hiatus he was forced to embark on. This came after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused the actor of sexual and domestic violence in several interviews and a particularly explosive op-ed published in The Washington Post. In a more recent occurrence, Depp found himself in the middle of public conjecture yet again.

3 things you need to know

Johnny Depp has a band, Hollywood Vampires, along with Alice Cooper.

Depp has resurged back on the public scene post his de-facto victory mounted by overwhelming public support during the infamous Depp v. Heard trial.

Johnny Depp made a return to the silver screen with Jeanne du Barry as Louis XV which also opened this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Johnny Depp found passed out in hotel room

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper's band, Hollywood Vampires, were scheduled to perform at the Papp László Sport Arena on July 18. The concert was cancelled with no prior notice. This came after Depp was allegedly found passed out in his hotel room.

(Johnny Depp is part of a band that goes by the name of Hollywood Vampires | Image: Twitter)

The situation was serious enough to warrant immediate medical attention. At the time of cancellation of the concert, a vague reason that Depp was "ill" was cited. Incidentally, the Hollywood Vampires have had a history of cancelling gigs at the last minute.

Hollywood Vampires cancels Slovakia show

The band also proceeded to cancel their show in Slovakia this time citing concerns over an incomplete venue with Depp's alleged illness also being an overlying cause. What has sparked outrage among fans of the actor and musician is the possibility of Depp's "illness" being farcical. The reason behind this speculation is the fact that the actor was spotted out and about, drinking, just after the gig had been called off.