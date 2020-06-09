Celebrate Johnny Depp's 57th Birthday By Learning Some Obscure Facts About The Actor

Hollywood superstar Jonny Depp celebrates his 57th birthday today. Depp first rose to prominence as a teen in the '80s when he starred in the massively popular movie series, 21 Jump Street. Since then, he has become one of the most sought after actors and some of his world-famous roles include Captain Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Willy Wonka (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). On the occasion of his 57th birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about Jonny Depp.

Johnny Depp has worked with Oasis, a beloved British rock band

Fans of Johnny Depp already know that he is a big music lover. However, not many fans know that Johnny Depp has worked with a popular British rock band known as the 'Oasis'. Depp was the one who played the slide guitar on the British Band's popular song Fade In-Out, which was first released on their hit album, Be Here Now. In fact, Be Here Now was once the fastest-selling album in British music history.

Johnny Depp owns his own personal island in the Bahamas

Johnny Depp is undoubtedly one of the richest and the most sought after actors in Hollywood. In fact, he bought an entire island in the Bahamas for himself. Depp paid $3.6 million for Little Hay's Pond Cay Island in 2004. The island even has six beaches that Johnny Depp named after his kids.

Johnny Depp's acting career started after he met Nicolas Cage

According to various reports, it was Johnny Depp's first wife, Lori Anne Allison, who introduced him to actor Nicolas Cage. After meeting with Nicolas, Johnny Depp decided to try out his luck in the film industry. Nicolas Cage even set up an agent for Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp is the 20th cousin of Queen Elizabeth II

Johnny Depp is not just a renowned actor, but he is also real royalty. According to a genealogist from the BBC show Who Do You Think You Are, Depp is the 20th cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. According to the genealogist, Johnny Depp's family tree will have to go back more than 500 years to reach the point where his ancestors become royal.

