Fans Share Heartfelt Posts To Wish Johnny Depp On His 57th Birthday

The American actor, producer and musician, Johnny Depp has been going through a rough time lately with the on-going lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The City of Lies actor has never shied away from openly speaking out his demons despite the uncertain opinion of the masses about him. However, Depp turned 57 today, i.e. June 9, 2020, and heartfelt birthday wishes from fans across the globe have started pouring in on social media.

Fans wish Jonny Depp on his 57th birthday

One of the most enigmatic yet highly controversial actors of Hollywood, Johnny Depp turned 57 years old today. Despite all the controversies surrounding him, one cannot deny the fact that Johnny Depp's contribution to the film industry has been remarkable. Kickstarting his career as an actor with 1984's American Slasher film, Nightmare on Elm Street, Depp has served as an actor for over 35 years now.

With some of the most iconic roles like Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and The Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland to name a few, Depp has undeniably established a place for himself in the hearts of the audience like no other. Thus, on the occasion of his 57th birthday, a lot of fans took to social media to wish the actor on his special day. Check out some of the lovely birthday wishes below:

HAPPY 57TH BIRTHDAY!!!

To one of the most talented man in #hollywood ! Thank you so much for bringing a smile on to all your Deppheads faces!! We will always be by your side and will support you through this tough time. #JohnnyDepp #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/sh7Dcmq71u — BritishFanofDepp (@BritFanofDepp) June 8, 2020

Happy birthday, our precious Johnny Depp 🎂

We love you so much! ❤️😘#JohnnyDepp#HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/11ZtJZZJLy — Johnny Depp ❖ Gifs (@JohnnyDepp_Gifs) June 8, 2020

A True Legend ♥️ Happy Birthday Johnny Deep 🎂#JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/fYlDzqBgKw — farحan (@far1ann) June 9, 2020

Happy birthday #JohnnyDepp !

You're the true definition of versatility. The way you've justified each weird characters that you pick, no one could do it! pic.twitter.com/ICt5fGQx4M — Pshycosocial (@ShresthaShalini) June 9, 2020

Happy birthday to the most handsome man in the world and the best actor ever!#JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/nEtCgNHtT9 — Kᴜᴢɢᴜɴ (@fuckyeaheth) June 8, 2020

Meanwhile, on the career front, Jonny Depp reportedly has a couple of upcoming films in his kitty. Depp will soon be seen in the debutant director Ciro Guerra's drama film titled Waiting for the Barbarians. Alongside Johnny Depp, the film will also star Mark Rylance, Robert Pattinson, Gana Bayarsaikhan and Greta Scacchi in the lead roles. The English film is based on a novel by the same title and premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year in September. The film has been scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 7, 2020.

Apart from Waiting for the Barbarians, Johnny Depp will also reportedly seems in the third and fourth instalments of Fantastic Beasts film series, which is a prequel to the Harry Potter franchise, written by J.K. Rowling. Johnny Depp will reportedly reprise his role as Villain Grindelwald in the third instalment of the film which is slated to release this year. However, the makers of the five-year franchise have not yet announced anything regarding Johnny Depp’s presence in all five instalments of Fantastic Beasts.

