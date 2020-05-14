Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis Back Johnny Depp; Deny Reports Of Him Being A 'wife-beater'

As per a report published by a leading news daily, Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriends, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis came out in support of the actor and claimed him as ‘non-violent’ in the court. This comes after Johnny Depp filed a legal suit against the news publication, as they labelled Depp as a ‘wife-beater’. Vanessa Paradis, in her statement, called Johnny 'kind', 'attentive' and 'non-violent'. Adding to the same, Vanessa Paradis mentioned that they were together for nearly 14 years and have raised two children together. Moreover, she claimed that Johnny was never abusive towards her.

On the other hand, Winona Ryder, who dated Johnny Depp in the 90s, revealed that she is finding it difficult to digest Heard’s accusations on Johnny. Winona Ryder echoed to Vanessa’s tunes and mentioned that Johnny was never, never violent and abusive towards her during the tenure of their relationship.

Earlier, the trial was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now set to begin in London on July 7. If the reports are to be believed, Depp and Heard met on the set of 2011 comedy entertainer, The Rum Diary, and tied the knot in Los Angeles in February 2015. In May 2016, Heard obtained a restraining order against Depp after her initial accusation of abuse. The couple settled their divorce out of court in 2017, with Heard donating her $ 7million settlement to charity.

More chaos ensues

In response to Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis’ claims in support of Depp, Amber Heard’s representative issued a statement which states that one woman’s experience does not determine the experience of another woman. Meanwhile, the court reportedly gave Johnny Depp the permission to file a defamation suit against Amber Heard. Amid the on-going chaos, several cosy pics of Heard and Elon Musk went viral on the internet last month and Depp accused Amber Heard of cheating on him with Musk when they were still married in 2015. However, Elon Musk rubbished the rumours and denied any relationship with Amber.

