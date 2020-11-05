Johnny Depp's Fans Take A Stand Against Libel Verdict; Say He Is 'no Wife Beater'

Many fans and followers of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp took a stand for him after he lost a libel case against The Sun. Recently, when the verdict of this was announced by the London courts, Twitterati came up to support Johnny Depp as they felt that the actor did not get the justice he deserved and called out the libel case judge.

Johnny Depp is ‘no wife-beater’

All the fans of Johnny Depp have been taking to social media and responding to the recent verdict on Johnny Depp’s libel case in which the actor lost to the newspaper, The Sun. All his fans and friends took to their social media handles and reacted that the libel case judge gave a biased result and that the actor is not a wife-beater. Many of his fans began to tweet about the case and put up their own opinions about it. One of them explained that a libel verdict is mostly based on probability so the verdict by the libel case judge must have been based on that. To which, another fan replied that if the actor doesn't have enough evidence to prove his innocence even if his wife was lying, no one can help him out.

David Leask shared an article on his Twitter handle about his fans turning against the libel case judge to which a netizen replied that they were not really a fan of Johnny Depp before but the documents online changed their opinion. They said that the documents helped them conclude that Johnny Depp is not a wife-beater. They also condemned Johnny Depp’s libel case judge and said that the judge's rulings were so much biased. Take a look at the tweets below.

A libel verdict in no way does not mean it is 100% irrefutable facts. Libel verdicts are ruled on probability. So the judge is off the probability that she wasn't lying does not mean she wasn't lying please get that. If you however thing the case was a waste I want to hear what — Weirdly_Michelle (@AchakpoM) November 2, 2020

You're right about libel cases, yes. But if you think she's lying, and that he doesn't have enough evidence to show she is lying, then there is really nothing he can do. — Nick Atkinson (@nickatkinson__) November 2, 2020

I do think he had more than enough evidence to prove his case

I also do think Judge Nichols allowed his personal bias for Depp's life influence his decision and his verdict clearly shows that.

Nichols used his addiction as a tool to avoid making a proper decision and it shows — Weirdly_Michelle (@AchakpoM) November 2, 2020

I was NOT a fan before I've followed the UK trial.

I've read all the documents available on it:https://t.co/6DHLfqrDZc



I have a brain, so I drew my conclusion: JD is NOT a wife-beater.



I've read the judge's ruling and it is SO bias, I understand why people believe he's corrupt — Deppet Luna 🏴‍☠️ (@DeppetLuna) November 4, 2020

Johnny Depp’s libel case

It all began when the actor filed a libel case against The Sun for addressing him as a wife-beater in one of their articles in 2018. the media outlet wrote that Depp was violent towards his ex-wife. While the defence kept on making serious allegations of physical violence, Depp kept on denying them. Justice Nicole was the libel case judge who recently declared him guilty.

