Anupam Kher Extends Big 'Thank You' For 18 MN Twitter Family With A Power-packed Video

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher hit 18 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter. He extended a big ‘Thank you’ to his fans on the social media site. Along with a power-packed picture of himself, the DDLJ star penned a gratitude note for his Twitter family, who helped him grow and showered him with love. Anupam Kher is an avid social media user and often expresses his thoughts, views and opinions through the micro-blogging site.

Anupam Kher pens gratitude note for friends on Twitter

We are a family of 18.1 million friends, fans and followers on @Twitter . Thank you for your love, warmth, occasional criticism and endless blessings. I learn so much from each one of you about work and life. A BIG THANK YOU!! 🙏🌺😍 #Friends pic.twitter.com/fTaztYfSsY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 2, 2020

Along with a power-packed media post, Anupam Kher wrote, “We are a family of 18.1 million friends, fans and followers on @TwitterThank you for your love, warmth, occasional criticism and endless blessings" (sic). He also wrote that he learns a lot about work and life from his 'online friends', further ending his note with a big 'Thankyou'. In the short clip on Anupam Kher's Twitter account, the Hotel Mumbai star is seen sporting a black vest as the clip progresses the actor is seen winking at his fans, whilst thanking them for 18 million.

Oh my god.I am happy that I am here with you..Sir aapke 18.1M k pariwar ka mai bhi ek chota sa hissa hun.🙏 — Renu Bhandari💃💕 (@renubhandari0) November 2, 2020

Thank you Sir for your daily dose of positivity by your two liner shyari tweets. Jai Ho! — S̸i̸k̸a̸n̸d̸e̸r̸ S̸i̸n̸g̸h̸ (@Sik_And_Er) November 2, 2020

A big congratulations to u sir @AnupamPKher — Shubham Aggarwal (@Shubham40369752) November 2, 2020

We love you forever sir🙏🏼💐🤗😇 keep shining always and inspiring us as you are ❤️💞🤘👍👏 — Rhythmic Indu (@RhythmicIndu) November 2, 2020

Congratulations sir for 18.1Million — Shoaib Khan Khoso (@aapkashobi) November 2, 2020

Many netizens reacted to Anupam Kher's Twitter post. Some of them replied to the actor on his post congratulating him while others wished him more growth. One Netizen expressed her gratitude and wrote to Anupam Kher that she was happy to be a small part of his 18 million Twitter family. One of Anupam Kher's fans also thanked the actor for giving them their daily dose of happiness through his two-liner shayaris.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen as a Retired Judge in a Netflix film One Day: Justice Delivered. He also appears in an American series New Amsterdam. Anupam Kher essays the role of Dr Vijay Kapoor in the medical drama series. The series in based on a book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer.

