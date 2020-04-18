Johnny Depp's Instagram Debut To Britney Spears Dance: Hollywood Recap Of The Week

The Hollywood industry is on a halt due to Coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown. However, celebrities make sure that fans don't miss out on what's happening in their daily life. Here is a quick Hollywood recap of the week.

Hollywood recap of the week

Johnny Depp makes Instagram debut

Johnny Depp has made his debut on the social media platform, Instagram. The actor has a huge fan following and is popularly known for his role as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. He has crossed 2 million followers and shared a special video named Isolation.

Jessica Biel’s reaction to Justin and Britney’s Instagram exchange

Ex partners, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake have set the internet on fire with their Instagram exchange, where Britney Spears showed off her dance moves on Justin Timberlake’s song Filthy. While fans thought that Justin’s wife Jessica would be uncomfortable with it, it turns out that Jessica Biel has absolutely no issue with it. It is reportedly said that the artists found it fun to see people happy about their reconnection, but nothing romantic is going to come out of it. Justin and Britney began dating in the late 90s as teens and spilt up in 2002.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens virtually reunited to create magic again

Ten years after they split, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens and the rest of the cast of Disney’s High School Musical reunited virtually to create magic all over again. They performed the High School Musical’s We Are All In This Together that aired during The Disney Family Singalong on April 16, 2020. Kenny Ortega, the director of High School Musical, put together the entire performance. Stars other than Zack and Vanessa who performed were Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel.

Sarah Michelle Gellar takes up the #pillowchallenge

Sarah Michelle Gellar took part in the #pillowchallange. The challenge is inspired by the Netflix documentary series, Tiger King that is currently trending on social media. The actor posted a picture on April 17, 2020, on Instagram where her body is covered with nothing but just an oversized pillow, along with a belt to hold everything together. Sarah completed her look by wearing cowboy boots and posed in front of a huge stairway. Fans still can’t stop drooling over the glamorous picture of the 43-year-old actor.

Denise Richards opens up about attending the RHOBH reunion

Denise Richards did not get along with some of the people from the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, while they were shooting the season 10 of the show. Fans have been wondering if the actor will be attending the show's reunion. The 49-year-old said that despite everything, she is a professional and will most certainly be attending the reunion if it still is taking place. Denise said that the only people who said that she wouldn’t be present are some of the ladies from the show who in fact didn’t even bother asking Denise about the same.

She is most definitely planning to attend the reunion, confirmed Denise Richards. In addition, when asked about her plans of being a part of the season 11 of the show, Denise said that no one knows who is going to be back next season. The makers of the show have to ask us to come back and Denise said that she never said anything about quitting the show, and Bravo knows that.

