Johnny Depp Granted To Pursue $50 Million Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard

As per reports, Johnny Depp is currently being allowed to pursue his $ 50 million defamation case against his former wife and actor, Amber Heard. It was also said that Judge Bruce D White declined the dismiss of Johnny Depp's lawsuit regarding Amber Heard's 2018 write up where she had opened up about domestic violence. However, she did not reveal the name in her write up.

According to reports, the Judge revealed that Johnny Depp can move forward with the case with the assumption that Amber Heard's statements were implied on Johnny Depp assaulting her.

According to Variety the judge also said that the defendant has pleaded circumstances that would fairly cause three of the four statements in question to convey the alleged defamatory nature of Mr Depp's harassment of Ms Heard, and that alleged nature is in fact defamatory.

It was also said that Johnny Depp had filed for the defamation suit in the year 2019 as he stated that the headlines in several tabloids described him as an abuser, which he states that it is not true.

How it began

As per reports, the duo tied the knot in 2015 and parted their way in the year 2016. It was reported that Johnny Depp was accused of emotional, verbal, and physical abuse. In an audiotape, it was said that Amber Heard admitted to raising hands-on Johnny Depp and opened up about their relationship.

Also read | Here Is Johnny Depp's Whopping Net Worth Notwithstanding A Legal Battle With Amber Heard

Also read | Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial To Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Read

Also read | Penelope Cruz Declares Support For Johnny Depp Amidst His Lawsuit Against Amber Heard

Also read | Johnny Depp To Reprise Captain Jack Sparrow In The Next 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Movie?

Also read | Will Johnny Depp Play The Role Of Joker In Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.