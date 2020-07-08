Johnny Depp's Unseen Video Presented In Court; Shows Him Throwing Fits Of Rage At Amber?

As per recent developments in Johnny Depp’s libel case, a shocking video was played in the court’s recent appearing, which features actor Johnny Depp throwing a wine bottle to the floor in a 'drunken rage' at Amber Heard. The video also features Johnny Depp cussing Amber and slamming the cupboard doors of the kitchen cabinet, claims a report published by a leading news agency. The report further adds that Johnny Depp is promising to show Amber ‘What crazy is’. Reportedly, as the video proceeded towards the end, the actor notices the camera and grabs the device, which was placed at the kitchen counter.

The same report further adds that Johnny Depp took to the stands today and confessed that he has never hit Amber Heard, which a newspaper had alleged and remarked that it was 'inconceivable' that he would ever hit a woman. In a new row in the court, Depp alleged that Amber Heard was a 'calculating, narcissistic sociopath' who married him only to further her career. In the court, Depp also cited another incident where Amber Heard 'repeatedly' punched him in the face on a private jet in 2014. Depp also claimed that Amber Heard severed his finger in Australia.

In his last trial, Johnny Depp’s text messages about his alleged drug use were front and centre at a hearing in London, claims a report published by a leading news daily. The report further adds that the defendants asked the High Court to throw out Depp’s libel claim due to “severe deficiencies” in the disclosure of evidence by the actor at Thursday’s pre-trial hearing. If the reports are to be believed, Johnny, in his testimony, mentioned that his addiction, over the years, has been to Roxicodone pills that are often referred to as ‘Roxies’, which are one of the brand names for oxycodone. Reportedly, oxycodone is an opioid prescription painkiller. In his testimony, the actor admitted that he has taken other drugs during the course of his relationship but never suffered from addiction from those drugs.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Speculations are also swirling that in the upcoming flick, a female actor would play the lead role and Depp’s Captain Jack will simply be a surrogate. The recently launched trailer of Johnny Depp’s much-awaited film, Waiting for the Barbarians features the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, as he plays the role of a colonel for the first time in his career. As per recent developments, it was confirmed that Waiting for the Barbarians will be released on VOD on August 7, 2020.

