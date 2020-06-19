Elon Musk Denies Amber Heard-Cara Delevingne Ménage à Trois; Wants Depp-Heard Battle Over

Following the controversial development in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard lawsuit proceedings, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has refuted allegations of a three-way affair with Cara Delevigne and Amber Heard. In his testimony, Josh Drew, previously married to Amber's best friend, Raquel 'Rocky' Pennington, claimed that Amber Heard, Elon Musk, and Cara Delevingne got together in 2016 at Depp's LA penthouse after the couple split.

Elon Musk has set the record straight while talking to an international daily as he shared that Cara is his friend, but they’ve never been intimate and that she would confirm this. He went onto confirm that he started dating Amber Heard after about a month of her divorce filing. He also said that he had never even been in the vicinity of Amber during her marriage to the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor.

Depp currently has two simultaneous lawsuits involving his ex-wife Amber. The one in London is a libel suit filed against a leading English publication for an article published in 2018 which alleged that Depp abused his wife while they were married. The other lawsuit is in Fairfax County, Virginia against Heard herself, in response to an expose that she wrote for a leading publication in the US, detailing her experience with sexual violence, although the piece does not mention Depp by name.

Musk has also opined on these lawsuits and said that he would recommend that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard should bury the hatchet and move on with their lives. "Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer."

As per reports, last year, Elon Musk was subpoenaed by Johnny Depp's legal team. He was asked to turn over all his conversations with Amber Heard when she was still married to Johnny Depp. Speaking to another portal, Johnny Depp's legal representative Adam Waldman stated that despite Musk's repeated public statements to the contrary, witnesses testified Elon Musk was spending late nights in Johnny Depp’s penthouse with Amber Heard as early as one month after Heard married Depp.

Adam Waldman further spoke on the significance of this incident, as it placed Elon Musk with Amber Heard at the time she was executing her alleged "abuse hoax" against Johnny Depp in May of 2016. Musk managed to avoid the subpoena so Depp's legal team were unable to question him directly. Cara Delevingne is yet to comment on the whole situation.

