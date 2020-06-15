Petition To Oust Amber Heard From 'Aquaman 2' Cast Gathers Nearly 450,000 Signatures

The ongoing legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has led a lot of fans being unhappy with Amber Heard. In fact, netizens were asking for her to be removed from the upcoming film Aquaman 2. Amber Heard plays the role of Mera in the DC franchise. The actor has garnered heaps of praise after doing the film. However, as a certain section of DC fans as well as Johnny Depp supporters have been asking for her to be removed from the superhero franchise.

As per reports, a petition titled as 'Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2' has been making rounds on the Internet. It is also reported that protestors are asking the makers to remove Amber Heard from the upcoming installments of Aquaman. According to reports, along with the petition on Change.org, it mentioned that Amber Heard was a domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment must remove her from the upcoming film Aquaman 2. It was also written that the makers must not ignore the victims' suffering, and should not glamourise a domestic abuser.

A lot of fans seem to be in unison about this. The petition on Change.org has seen nearly 442,355 signatures. And in the coming days, the leaders are targeting 500,000 signatures. Check out the post below.

Recently, a journalist from a Hollywood entertainment portal said on Twitter that Amber Heard is not going to be 'fired' from the Aquaman 2 cast. Fans seemed divided over the news on Twitter. While many fans want Amber Heard to be replaced for the role, a few others believe that she's still part of the Aquaman 2 cast. However, the makers of the film have not given any official confirmation on the same.

About Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s split

Earlier, it was reported that Johnny Depp had abused Amber Heard. However, the case took a new twist after a few reports claimed Amber Heard admitting to throwing violent tantrums and threatening Johnny Depp. Reports have confirmed that she punched him in the face twice and injured his finger with a bottle of vodka.

