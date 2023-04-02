Lady Gaga Shoots For Joker 2 In Key Location That Fans Will Instantly Recall

Joker 2 is currently filming in The Bronx, New York City. New photos leaked from the set showed Lady Gaga, who is essaying the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming film, shooting a scene on the iconic stairs. Fans will recall the location from Joker (2019) which had several scenes featuring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck on the stairs.

In one of the images, Gaga climbed up the stairs with a dejected look on her face. She wore a black dress, coat, and boots, as she looked behind her at something off-camera. She also carried a handbag on her shoulders. One of the scenes were shot during daytime while another one was filmed right at sunset, with street lamps on.

Todd Phillips directed Gaga on the steps as they were captured by the cameras.

Lady Gaga's look as Harley Quinn leaked

Earlier, Lady Gaga's look as Harley Quinn was also leaked online. In the viral on set photos, the singer-actor was seen in Harley's signature eerie white skin complexion, and her eye makeup resembled that of a clown. She was dressed in red-white-black outfit and surrounded by a group extras as she was seemingly led into the courthouse by police officers in the scene.

More about Joker 2

Joker: Folie à Deux is inspired by the comic book characters Harley Quinn and Joker. The original 2019 film, Joker was reportedly supposed to be a standalone film. However, after its critical and commercial success, a sequel was announced. It was also nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 2. Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar in the Best Actor category, whereas Hildur Guonadottir won for Best Original Score. Warner Bros will release Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters on October 9 next year.