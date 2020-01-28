'Joker' Is Set For A Re-release In India By Warner Bros On THIS Day

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker has become an award season favourite. The film has received 11 Oscar nominations this year. Warner Bros. Pictures will re-release the film for the Indian audiences on February 14, 2020. With all the Oscar buzz surrounding the movie, the movie will release four days after the Oscar awards ceremony. The film was earlier released in India on October 2, 2019.

The makers of the movie are positive about Joker re-release. They feel that it will draw a new audience to the movie who missed the chance of watching it on a big screen. Not only this, they are sure about getting a massive repeat footfall in theatres. Joker is going to re-release in cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mysore, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore amongst other cities.

Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips turned this movie into a blockbuster with a gripping dark story about DC supervillain. The film saw the origin story about Joker in a way that was never portrayed before. The film portrayed the story of a mentally unstable loner and failed comedian Arthur Fleck who is struggling to make ends meet and is constantly derided by society. The film tells the story of how circumstances push Fleck into the path of crime after he fails to find his way in Gotham's toxic society.

Todd Phillips’ Joker is an origin story of Supervillain Joker who is Superhero Batman’s biggest enemy. The movie has got 11 Academy Awards nominations that include Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Other categories are Cinematography, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Original Score, Film Editing and Make-up and Hairstyling.

The Warner Bros. highly ambitious project has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. The movie crossed the $1 Billion mark at the worldwide Box Office. The impact of the movie is such that it has sparked a worldwide conversation about mental health. A follow-up film is also in the works.

