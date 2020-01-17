Iconic DC Villains Of The Comic Books Canon From 'Darkseid' To 'Joker'

Though most comic book properties are known to thrive on the strengths of their heroes, DC has evidently garnered major praise for their iconic villains. The DC comic book universe is not based on the light-hearted approach of Marvel's comics but rather a much gritty and dark universe based upon a much-matured way of story-telling. Here are some of the most iconic villains from the DC comic book universe.

Joker

Joker is undoubtedly one of the most highly celebrated villains from any comic book storyline. Often referred to as the 'Clown Prince of Crime', Joker is the biggest foe of Batman. Though the Joker film from 2019 tried to give the character an origin story, his origin is still mysterious in the comic book canon. Joker was also the character which brutally murdered Jason Todd's Robin in A Death In The Family comic storyline, putting Batman in immense mental torture.

Darkseid

Darkseid is referred to as the 'God Of Evil' in the DC comic book canon. Darkseid has captured many planets from the DC multiverse including Earth-1 and Earth-2 where a majority of DC storylines originated from.

Having debuted in 1970, Darkseid has spread horrors being the ultimate expression of evil. Darkseid has gone toe to toe with Superman many times, often dominating him too.

Black Adam

Black Adam was one of the first wielders of magic in the DC comic books universe. The character which began as an out and out hero soon turned corrupt with his power in a lifetime which has spanned across a thousand years in the comics. The character has showcased immense power and prominence throughout the comic book history of DC.

