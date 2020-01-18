Joker Special Edition Comic Book To Be Released By DC Comics On Joker’s 80th Birthday

The Clown Prince of Crime, Joker is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2020. Other than this, Catwoman is also will be celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2020. Joker first debuted in the 1940’s Batman No. 1 comic by DC comics. As a part of the celebration of the anniversary, DC comics is going to release a special comic book. Here is what we know about the special edition DC comic book for Joker.

DC Comics to release a special edition comic book on Joker’s birthday

In April, the Joker will complete 80 years of his debut in the DC comics. The special edition of the comic will be a 100-page Super Spectacular issue. It will a lot of original stories and a collection of creators. The Joker comic writers whose works will be in included in the package are Denny O’Neil, Scott Snyder, Paul Dini, Lee Bermejo, Jock, Mikel Janin and current Batman series writer James Tynion IV. Other than this, former Batman and Metal artist Greg Capullo’s works will also be the part of the special issue.

The Joker's anniversary releases will be issued at $9.99 (₹709.73) and will release on April 29. There will be many variants of the comic book which will be released. They will have different covers that will mark each decade of the character’s existence.

The covers designed from 1940 to 2020 are designed by Arthur Adams, David Finch, Lee Bermejo, Jock, Francesco Mattina, Jim Lee and Scott Williams, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Gabriele Dell’Otto. Other than Joker, Catwoman and Robin will also be getting similar issues this year. Wonder Woman and the Flash will also get extra-length issues as they are completing their 750th-edition anniversaries.

Image courtesy: DC comics Instagram

