On Jon Favreau’s Birthday, Here Is Trivia Quiz For All 'Happy Hogan' Fans

Quick links:
Actor and filmmaker Jon Favreau started his career as an actor in 1993. As an actor, he has appeared in films like Rudy (1993), Swingers (1996), Very Bad Things (1998), The Replacements (2000), Daredevil (2003), The Break-Up (2006), Couples Retreat (2009), and Chef (2014). Jon Favreau gained major recognition with his presence in Marvel Cinematic Universe mainly with his collaboration with Robert Downey Jr.
He has been a part of the much-acclaimed Iron Man franchise and has also appeared in movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home among others. He is the creator and one of the executive producers of the Star Wars and Disney+ original series The Mandalorian. On the occasion of Jon Favreau's birthday, here is a quiz based on the trivia and facts of Jon Favreau.
Also Read| Jon Favreau: Scorsese, Coppola Have 'earned Right' To Criticise Marvel
Also Read| The Mandalorian's Creator Jon Favreau Admits Baby Yoda Was Inspired By Spielberg's 'E.T.'
Also Read| Will Ferrell And Jon Favreau Dispute Led To 'Elf' Sequel's Cancellation, Says James Caan
Also Read| 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian movie' could happen, hints Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.