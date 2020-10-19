Last Updated:

On Jon Favreau’s Birthday, Here Is Trivia Quiz For All 'Happy Hogan' Fans

Jon Favreau is celebrating his birthday on October 19. On the occasion of Jon Favreau’s birthday, here's a quiz based on his movies, trivia and facts.

Written By
Aditi Sharma
Jon Favreau’s birthday

Actor and filmmaker Jon Favreau started his career as an actor in 1993. As an actor, he has appeared in films like Rudy (1993), Swingers (1996), Very Bad Things (1998), The Replacements (2000), Daredevil (2003), The Break-Up (2006), Couples Retreat (2009), and Chef (2014). Jon Favreau gained major recognition with his presence in Marvel Cinematic Universe mainly with his collaboration with Robert Downey Jr.

He has been a part of the much-acclaimed Iron Man franchise and has also appeared in movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home among others. He is the creator and one of the executive producers of the Star Wars and Disney+ original series The Mandalorian. On the occasion of Jon Favreau's birthday, here is a quiz based on the trivia and facts of Jon Favreau. 

Jon Favreau's trivia quiz

1. What is the name of Jon Favreau’s production company?

  • Favreau pictures
  • Fairview Entertainment
  • Jonathan Entertainment
  • Favreau Productions

2.  Which among these is Jon Favreau’s debut movie?

  • Rudy
  • Batman Forever
  • Folks!
  • The Break-Up

3.  Which movie marked the directorial debut of Jon Favreau?

  • Something’s Gotta Give
  • Elf
  • Love & Sex
  • Made

4.  Which children’s book’s film adaptation was made by Jon Favreau?

  • Jumanji
  • The Lion King
  • Iron Man
  • Zathura

5. Jon Favreau directed which Marvel Comics’ movie for the first time?

  • The Lion King
  • Iron Man
  • My Name is Earl
  • Zathura: A Space Adventure

6. Which Daniel Craig starrer was directed by Jon Favreau?

  • Cowboys & Aliens
  • Revolution
  • Elf
  • About a Boy

7. Which animated television comedy series was made by Jon Favreau?

  • About a Boy
  • Revolution
  • Destiny
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Also Read| Jon Favreau: Scorsese, Coppola Have 'earned Right' To Criticise Marvel

8. Which Walt Disney’s adventure film is directed by Jon Favreau?

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home
  • The Lion King
  • The Jungle Book
  • Avengers: Infinity War

Also Read| The Mandalorian's Creator Jon Favreau Admits Baby Yoda Was Inspired By Spielberg's 'E.T.'

9. Which role was portrayed by Jon Favreau?

  • Spider-Man
  • Vulture
  • Happy Hogan
  • Michelle

10. Jon Favreau served as an executive producer for which Star Wars television series in 2019?

  • The Chef Show
  • The Mandalorian
  • The Jungle Book
  • Prehistoric Planet

Also Read| Will Ferrell And Jon Favreau Dispute Led To 'Elf' Sequel's Cancellation, Says James Caan

Jon Favreau's trivia quiz - Answers

  • Fairview Entertainment
  • Rudy
  • Made
  • Zathura
  • Iron Man
  • Cowboys & Aliens
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • The Jungle book
  • Happy Hogan
  • The Mandalorian

Also Read| 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian movie' could happen, hints Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT