On Jon Favreau’s Birthday, Here Is Trivia Quiz For All 'Happy Hogan' Fans

Actor and filmmaker Jon Favreau started his career as an actor in 1993. As an actor, he has appeared in films like Rudy (1993), Swingers (1996), Very Bad Things (1998), The Replacements (2000), Daredevil (2003), The Break-Up (2006), Couples Retreat (2009), and Chef (2014). Jon Favreau gained major recognition with his presence in Marvel Cinematic Universe mainly with his collaboration with Robert Downey Jr.

He has been a part of the much-acclaimed Iron Man franchise and has also appeared in movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home among others. He is the creator and one of the executive producers of the Star Wars and Disney+ original series The Mandalorian. On the occasion of Jon Favreau's birthday, here is a quiz based on the trivia and facts of Jon Favreau.

Jon Favreau's trivia quiz

1. What is the name of Jon Favreau’s production company?

Favreau pictures

Fairview Entertainment

Jonathan Entertainment

Favreau Productions

2. Which among these is Jon Favreau’s debut movie?

Rudy

Batman Forever

Folks!

The Break-Up

3. Which movie marked the directorial debut of Jon Favreau?

Something’s Gotta Give

Elf

Love & Sex

Made

4. Which children’s book’s film adaptation was made by Jon Favreau?

Jumanji

The Lion King

Iron Man

Zathura

5. Jon Favreau directed which Marvel Comics’ movie for the first time?

The Lion King

Iron Man

My Name is Earl

Zathura: A Space Adventure

6. Which Daniel Craig starrer was directed by Jon Favreau?

Cowboys & Aliens

Revolution

Elf

About a Boy

7. Which animated television comedy series was made by Jon Favreau?

About a Boy

Revolution

Destiny

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Also Read| Jon Favreau: Scorsese, Coppola Have 'earned Right' To Criticise Marvel

8. Which Walt Disney’s adventure film is directed by Jon Favreau?

Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Lion King

The Jungle Book

Avengers: Infinity War

Also Read| The Mandalorian's Creator Jon Favreau Admits Baby Yoda Was Inspired By Spielberg's 'E.T.'

9. Which role was portrayed by Jon Favreau?

Spider-Man

Vulture

Happy Hogan

Michelle

10. Jon Favreau served as an executive producer for which Star Wars television series in 2019?

The Chef Show

The Mandalorian

The Jungle Book

Prehistoric Planet

Also Read| Will Ferrell And Jon Favreau Dispute Led To 'Elf' Sequel's Cancellation, Says James Caan

Jon Favreau's trivia quiz - Answers

Fairview Entertainment

Rudy

Made

Zathura

Iron Man

Cowboys & Aliens

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The Jungle book

Happy Hogan

The Mandalorian

Also Read| 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian movie' could happen, hints Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.