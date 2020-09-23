Will Ferrell And Jon Favreau Dispute Led To 'Elf' Sequel's Cancellation, Says James Caan

Released in 2003, Elf is Christmas comedy film. Directed by Jon Favreau, it stars Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Daniel Tay, Bob Newhart and Ed Asner. The movie received great responses from the audiences and performed well at the box office. A sequel was said to be in works but it did not happen. Now a cast member reveals why Elf 2 never took place.

Will Ferrell and Jon Favreau feud cancelled Elf sequel?

In a recent interview with the Bull & Fox show on Cleveland’s 92.3 FM radio station, James Caan who played Walter Hobbs in Elf revealed why the plans of a sequel never took off. He said that they were going to do a second instalment, and he was excited with the thought of having a franchise movie. The actor jokingly said that he can make some money and let his kids do whatever they want to do.

James Caan mentioned that director Jon Favreau and lead actor Will Ferrell did not get along very well. He stated that Ferrell wanted to do the sequel, but he did not want Favreau as the director. Caan asserted that the filmmaker had it in his contract on making a second part. So the production could not go ahead without him. It was one of those things, the actor noted.

At many instances, Will Ferrell refused to be a part of Elf sequel. He told The Observer in 2006 that he turned down $29 million to star in the second part of Elf. In 2013, the actor opened up about his decision to People as he said that he would not make another Elf film because it would look “slightly pathetic” if he tried to “squeeze back” into the character’s tights.

Jon Favreau has reportedly been open to direct as second Elf movie. The filmmaker has garnered much appreciation over the years. He is the pioneer director of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as he helmed Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr. Jon Favreau’s movies also includes Zathura: A Space Adventure, Iron Man 2, Cowboys & Aliens, Chef along with live-action adaptations of The Jungle Book and The Lion King.

Elf centres on Buddy, a human who was adopted and raised by Santa’s elves. When he learns the truth about himself, he goes to New York City to meet his biological father. Along with his search, he also spreads Christmas cheer in the world. Elf reportedly brought in $220 million against a budget of $33 million. The movie was adapted into a musical and a stop-motion animated television special.

