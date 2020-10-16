'Star Wars: The Mandalorian Movie' Could Happen, Hints Jon Favreau And Pedro Pascal

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently one of the most popular series. The first season was released in 2019 and garnered great responses. A second season will premiere soon and the show is already renewed for a third instalment. Now the creator of the show, Jon Favreau, and lead actor Pedro Pascal opened up about making a movie based on the show.

'The Mandalorian' movie could happen but not so soon

In a recent interview with Variety, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau shed a light on the possibility of a spinoff Star Wars movie headlining Din Djarin. He said that the line is blurring now. The showrunner explained that things which the audiences would have only seen in the movie theatres, they are now seeing on streaming, and he thinks it could go the other way as well. He stated that they are in “no rush” to make a film on the character. But Favreau mentioned that they are “definitely open” to it and excited to see where the story leads them and have that flexibility because there is no rulebook now.

Pedro Pascal who plays the titular character as Din Djarin in the series also talked about future movie on The Mandalorian show. He thinks that the work is “so beautiful” that he would love for that to be held by a big-screen experience. But the actor stated that it seems to work so well that he is also not sure it is something that he would want to be corrupted by any kind of change. Pascal mentioned that he certainly knows that the challenge to make a movie can be met. If anybody can do it, it is the series team, he noted.

The Mandalorian season 1 showed the bounty hunter exploiting beyond the reaches of the New Republic. He found a baby named, The Child aka Baby Yoda and develops a connection with him. Din Djarin tries to protect him from forces who aims to harm the kid. The Mandalorian season 2 will explore more of Djarin and the Child’s relationship. The bounty hunter will be searching for Baby Yoda’s home, which will eventually lead him to the Jedis.

The Mandalorian cast also includes Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. The new members to feature are Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, along with Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff, Sasha Banks and Timothy Olyphant. The Mandalorian season 2 will be streaming on Disney Plus from October 30, 2020.

