Jon Stewart Finally Joins Twitter, Tweets About The Ongoing Gamestop Share Controversy

Jon Stewart, former host of The Daily Show has finally joined Twitter. The comedian has entered the social media and has also got his account verified. His friend Stephen Colbert welcomed him to the Twitter Family and told the fans that Jon has joined the microblogging site. Read further to know more about Jon Stewart's first tweet.

Also Read: Jon Stewart All Set To Make His Comeback With Current Affairs Series

Jon Stewart Joins Twitter

Jon Stewart's Twitter has around 500k followers and he joined the social media on January 28. Hours after joining Twitter, his first tweet was about the ongoing Wall Street Betting. With the profile picture of a dog, Jon Stewart's first tweet was about Redditors and r/WallStreetbets. In his tweet, he supported the Reddit users and said that they aren't cheating and are very well a part of the Stock market. Concluding the tweet, he wrote "Love Stewbeef". Among his fans, Jon is known as Stewbeef. Check out his tweet.

Also Read: Cardi B goes on a Twitter rant about her acne; Kehlani comes to the rescue; Details Inside

This is bullshit. The Redditors aren't cheating, they're joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years. Don't shut them down...maybe sue them for copyright infringement instead!!

We've learned nothing from 2008.

Love

StewBeef — Jon Stewart (@jon_actual) January 28, 2021

Stephen Colbert retweeted this tweet and wrote a small welcome message for the comedian. In his tweet, he addressed that one thing has changed since 2008 and then welcomed Jon. Check out his tweet.

Well, one thing changed since 2008- a friend of mine joined Twitter. https://t.co/XowK9xXu4D — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 28, 2021

5 hours after his first tweet, Jon published his second tweet. In this tweet, he thanked his fans for a 'warm welcome' and also told them that he is going to use the app in 'ineffective manner'. Check it out.

Also Read: 'The Walking Dead' Twitter handle urges homophobic fans to "unfollow" them

Thanks for the warm welcome! I promise to only use this app in a sporadic and ineffective manner. — Jon Stewart (@jon_actual) January 29, 2021

What does Jon Stewart's tweet mean?

Jon's tweet supports Reddit users and also takes a dig at Wall Street insiders. The reason behind his tweet is the ongoing war between Redditors and Hedge funds. A subreddit with the name r/WallStreetBets went on to increase the American videogame company GameStop's share price. This resulted in the loss of billions from Hedge funds who were trying to short the GME stock. The sudden increase in stock price has created chaos in the Stock market and various politicians are now getting involved in the matter.

RobinHood, an app that helps you bet also came under the controversy for market manipulation. The users barged social media and asked people to hold the stocks after the app did not allow them to sell their shares. With such a huge difference in the market, various celebrities are now joining the Redditors and are using their social media to spread awareness.

Also Read: What happened with GameStop stock prices? Why did their stock prices rocket up?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.