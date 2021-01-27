'The Walking Dead' Twitter Handle Urges Homophobic Fans To "unfollow" Them

The Walking Dead is here to support the LGBTQ+ community. Recently, The Walking Dead: World Beyond actor Jelani Alladin spoke about playing a gay character on the show and representing the LGBTQ+ community on the show. But Jelani’s interview video received some homophobic comments on YouTube. This led to The Walking Dead’s Twitter handle making an official statement and asking homophobic fans to “unfollow” them. Find out more details about this story below.

The Walking Dead’s Twitter urges homophobic fans to “unfollow” them

The Walking Dead: World Beyond might soon premiere its second and final season. This TWD spin-off series was supposed to be a limited series from the beginning. The Walking Dead: World Beyond is set in Nebraska, ten years after the zombie apocalypse. It revolves around its four teenage leads who are the first generation to mature after the apocalypse.

Recently, Will Campbell a.k.a. Jelani Alladin recently in an interview on Talk Dead to Me spoke about representing the LGBTQ+ community on the show. Jelani’s character Will is dating Nico Tortorella’s character Felix Carlucci on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. But while many fans were happy to Jelani’s perspective on the couple, some fans were quick to drop some homophobic comments on YouTube video of this interview.

One fan wrote, “Can’t enjoy male gay TV show characters I’m sorry man I can’t do it”. Another fan wrote, “Ewwwwww” on the video, while a third fan wrote, “There are not many people left, how is that possible that this many characters are gay? Then it just feels a little forced”. Soon a debate began in the comment section about whether this character plot was worth it. Take a look at some of these comments here.

Soon, The Walking Dead’s Twitter handle took notice of this debate and issued a statement about the same. The official Twitter handle in its statement addressed its fans directly and said to unfollow them incase their content makes them uncomfortable or angry. The statement also pointed out that there is no place for “hateful discrimination or willful ignorance” in the fandom. Take a look The Walking Dead’s Twitter statement here.

Hi, hello. If LGBTQ+ characters on television (or anywhere) make you uncomfortable or angry, please unfollow us. While we also encourage you to look within and be more accepting, know that there is no place in our fandom for hateful discrimination or willful ignorance. Thank you. — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) January 26, 2021

