Jon Stewart All Set To Make His Comeback With Current Affairs Series

Jon Stewart, a famous American actor and comedian, has always been rather vocal about news, politics and current affairs. He has spent many years covering various issues on current affairs during his tenure as the host of The Daily Show until he was replaced by Trevor Noah. With more than a recognisable experience in a commentary in politics and current affairs, Jon Stewart is now all set to host a current affairs series at Apple.

Jon Stewart's new show at Apple

Fans will get to relive his work on Jon Stewart’s new show that the comedian is bringing in collaboration with Apple. Many fans have followed his satirical comedy and commentary over the years for over a decade. In his entire experience of political commentary till date, Jon Stewart has never pulled his punches while drawing criticism. It will be exciting news for them to learn that Jon Stewart’s new show will display a similar avatar.

On a different note, Jon Stewart’s show on Apple will be looking forward to bring a different theme compared to Jon’s previous run with The Daily Show. According to Variety, Apple has plans for multiple seasons of this show already and is working on them. Each episode will be roughly around one hour in duration, and each episode will cover one topic at a time. It is also being said that Stewart will himself be the Executive Producer under his own Busboy Productions. His longtime manager James Dixon will also join him in executive production. Jon Stewart's show on Apple will have something new in store for the audiences.

Jon Stewart on The Daily Show

Jon Stewart had a long run as the host of The Daily Show, which began in 1999 and ended in 2015. One can say that he has a significant experience in presenting satirical commentary on politics and current affairs. His unique style was enjoyed by fans in different parts of the world. In an obvious consequence, Jon Stewart’s show on Apple will be streamed on Apple TV plus. Many people, including his longtime fans, are expected to tune in and engage with Jon Stewart’s new show.

