Jonathan Majors Appears Virtually In Assault Hearing Case; To Appear In Court In June

Jonathan Majors recently appeared via Zoom call in a lower Manhattan court regarding his ongoing assault case. In the conference that was set for a brief period of time, Judge Rachel S. Pauley discussed the defense team's motion. The prosecution will be responding to the motion filed until May 23. Meanwhile, the defense team can respond accordingly until May 31.

Now, the Ant-man actor will appear in court for his hearing on June 13, and following that a decision regarding the motion will be made. If the actor fails to show up in court in person, then a warrant will be issued against him within 48hrs, which might lead to his arrest. The judge said, "I obviously do not want that to happen, so just stay in touch with your attorney." The Kang actor was arrested on domestic violence allegations on March 25 after an alleged dispute with a woman aged 30. The victim told cops that she was assaulted by the actor and sustained minor injuries around her neck and head.

Later, Jonathan Majors was charged with an assault case while the victim was provided with protection on April 27. However, Jonathan's attorneys denied such allegations and are battling to prove his innocence. The actor's lawyer is Priya Chaudhry.

Priya Chaudhry's statement on the case

Priya Chaudhry made a statement after gathering some shreds of evidence. She stated, "We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed. We did this with the explicit promise from the DA that they would not ‘fix’ their case and change it as we proved the woman is lying. This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims."

She further added, " Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman’s new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors. Now, we have obtained even more video evidence of his innocence, but we are hesitant to share it, for fear the DA will tip the woman off to change her story again. The criminal justice system is saturated with explicit and implicit bias. When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors’ face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn’t break his finger."