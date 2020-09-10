Jonathan Scott Opens Up About His Relationship With Zooey Deschanel

Television personality Jonathan Scott spilled the beans about his relationship with Zooey Deschanel. In an interview with E! News, the actor confirmed that he fell in love with her at first sight. Scott was reportedly smitten at the first moment he saw her. Here is everything you need to know about Jonathan Scott’s conversation about his relationship with 500 Days of Summer actor Zooey Deschanel. Read on:

Jonathan Scott on his relationship with Zooey Deschanel

Canadian actor Jonathan Scott opened up about his relationship with The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy star Zooey Deschanel. In a casual conversation with E! News, he talked about their bond amid the quarantine period. The Property Brothers actor also confirmed that he fell in love with her at first sight.

During the interview, Jonathan Scott said that they interacted every day after meeting for the first time. The actor recalled that when he started dating Zooey Deschanel, it was ‘all of the things lined up’. Scott explained that it was everything that he had been looking for in a person for many years. The star added that those feelings were similar for Zooey Deschanel.

Additionally, Jonathan Scott also revealed how quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic treated the couple. The actor spoke about how they spent time during the coronavirus outbreak. Scott said that he struck gold with Zooey Deschanel while quarantining. He appreciated her cooking skills and called Deschanel an incredible chef. Jonathan Scott added that she made fantastic meals every day.

The Canadian television personality described other activities that the duo loved doing around the house. He mentioned playing board games and reminisced doing a virtual escape room one night with Zooey Deschanel. Recalling the same, he found it quite fun.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's photos

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been shelling out couple goals to their fans and followers. Moreover, the duo celebrated their first anniversary a few months ago. As per the report, they linked up during the fall of 2019. Ever since then, their social media has been flooded with pictures of each other. Check out are some of their photos below:

