Jonathan Van Ness And Other Celebrities Who Tied Knot In Hush-hush Ceremony

While celebrity weddings are occasions people look forward to, there are times when some decide to get married in a low-key ceremony without informing their fans, followers, and media in order to maintain privacy and go through with the occasion with minimal disturbance. While most popular figures announce their wedding beforehand, here's a look at five celebrities who tied the knot with their loved ones secretly. Read on to know more about them.

Celebrity secret weddings

Jonathan Van Ness

The Queer Eye star recently revealed that he secretly got married to his best friend Mark Peacock in 2020. Mark also posted news of the marriage on his own Instagram, alongside a sweet selfie of the couple, revealing that he left his native London to move Stateside to be with the star. Jonathan has around 5.3 million followers on Instagram and recently shared a picture with the caption revealing his love story with partner Mark. You can see a picture of the newly-wedded couple here.

Alexander Ludwig's Wedding

The 28-year-old Vikings star took to Instagram to announce his wedding with Lauren Dear. He posted a picture of himself and his wife on social media and revealed that they decided to elope and get married. His caption read, "We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly puts things into perspective. Life is too short And I didn't want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife. Of course, when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning." You can see his wedding picture here.

Shaheer Sheikh

Popular Indian television actor Shaheer Sheikh also decided to take the lead and tie the knot with his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. Shaheer had earlier stated that he decided to go ahead with the court marriage because of the pandemic and that he would have a celebration later with family and friends. Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchikaa Kapoor is the senior vice-president at Balaji Telefilms. You can see their photo from the couple's wedding day.

Scarlett Johansson

Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson surprised everyone when she shared that she has tied the knot with SNL comedian Colin Jost in October 2020. Scarlett, who is best known for her role in The Avengers franchise, exchanged wedding vows with Colin in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their immediate family members and loved ones while also following COVID-19 safety measures.

Sana Khan

The actor had earlier in the year surprised everyone with her decision of quitting showbiz and following a more spiritual path. She tied the knot with Anas Sayied in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. Their wedding ceremony was held in Surat. Her marriage pictures went viral on the internet as she looked beautiful in red bridal wear. You can see her wedding picture here.

Image Credits: Jonathan Van Ness official Instagram Account

