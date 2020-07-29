'Queer Eye' Bags 7 Emmy Nominations, Tan France & JVN Share Their Excitement On Instagram

Netflix’s reality show Queer Eye has stunned everybody at this year’s Primetime Emmys Awards. The Fab5 hosted makeover show has bagged a whopping 7 nominations. Along with its other technical nominations, the Fab5, comprising of Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown, has been nominated as Outstanding hosts.

The streaming giant Netflix is turning out to be one of the biggest competitors at the Emmys this year. Many of its shows and movies are leading the race in several categories. Netflix’s structured reality show Queer Eye: More Than A Makeover has received a staggering number of 7 nominations. This is the highest number of nominations the makeover show has ever received since its season 1 premiered in 2018.

The show recently premiered its fifth season on June 5, 2020. Its success is evident from the fact that it has been renewed for a sixth season as well. One of the major categories the show has been nominated for is Outstanding Hosts for a reality or competition program. This is the first time the Queer Eye’s Fab5 has been nominated in this category.

The new Fab5, which comprises of food and wine expert: Antoni Porowski, grooming expert: Jonathan Van Ness, fashion expert: Tan France, design expert: Bobby Berk, and culture expert: Karamo Brown, are all excited over this nomination. All of the members of the Fab5 took to social media and shared this news with their fans.

Tan France while talking about Queer Eye’s Emmy nominations wrote, “7 EMMY NOMINATIONS FOR Queer Eye… including best Hosts. **** ****. To the votes, crew, and fellow cast a HUGE congrats!!!” Grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness also could not hold back his excitement regarding this nomination. In his signature JVN style, he wrote, “We got nominated for an Emmy!! Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program!! Also, @nicolebyer got it too!!! What a day!!! Congrats @karamo @bobby @tanfrance @antoni!!!!”.

He also added, “I tried to show you the screenshot of the nominees but completely missed my screen but I just!! So excited. The five of us have never received an Emmy nomination for Queer Eye to be recognised by our peers & the Television Academy feels really really amazing”. Take a look at Tan France and JVN’s post here.

