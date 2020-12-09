The New Uber Eats Commercial Stirs Controversy, Who Are The Actors In It?

Towards the end of October 2020, Uber Eats launched a new commercial featuring a powerful duo. However, within a few days of its release, the commercial came under fire as a conservative group, called One Million Moms, criticised the casting choices of the commercial makers, stating that it was damaging young viewers. Read on to find out, “Who are the actors in the Uber Eats commercial?”

Read | Allstate Island: Which is the Island featured in the latest Allstate commercial?

Who are the actors in the Uber Eats commercial?

The new Uber Eats commercial features, a star-powered gymnastics duo. One of them is the professional athlete Simone Biles, and the second being amateur gymnast Jonathan Van Ness. In the commercial, the Olympic gold medalist and the Queer Eye star show off her gymnastics skills as Van Ness mocks the gymnast’s moves. The duo then talks about how they are going to order their dinner on Uber Eats.

Read | Man aims to eat KFC meal for 100 days for 'mental health' fundraiser

The seemingly innocent commercial did not sit well with One Million Moms, an American Family Association, which describes itself as a "pro-family" organisation that is "on the front lines of America's culture war". The organisation has been a vocal opponent of LGBTQ inclusive programming and advertising. The newest Uber Eats commercial, features talented gymnast Simone Biles, including the well-known 'non-binary' Jonathan Van Ness wearing one of Simone's leotards.

On their official website the organisation stated, “In the commercial, she gives him a strange look and tells him he can keep her leotard because she doesn't want it back now that he has worn it". A second commercial starring the two shows, Simone asking him if he wants to split her food order by saying, 'Splitsies'? The statement on the organisation’s website reads, “Confused by her request, he does the actual splits instead.”

Read | Is 'A Recipe for Seduction' real? KFC makes Mini Movie starring Mario Lopez

Uber Eats reacts to criticism

After describing the Uber Eats gymnast commercial vividly, the statement further said, ”Casting a cross-dresser in its ads screams liberal agenda and turns off potential Uber Eats customers.” The Queer Eye cast member is known to wear dresses on the red carpet. In an interview with the Out Magazine, the star slammed the critics of his dress choice as “transphobic.” He also revealed in the same interview that he is "non-binary" and "genderqueer." The star stated that the older he got, the more he recognised himself as a non-binary and gender nonconforming. He stated that on some days he felt like a man, but then other days he felt like a woman.

Read | Brilliant! KFC posts 'Finger-Lickin' Funny' meme for Prince William peeping into its store

The caption of Uber Eats' YouTube commercial captain read, ”Anything Simone Biles can do, Jonathan Van Ness can do … in his own, amazing way.” One Million Moms, said in their statement, “Shame on Uber Eats for attempting to brainwash viewers with an agenda instead of focusing on providing a helpful service, especially during a pandemic.” "Potential customers have plenty of other food delivery options to choose from instead of doing business with Uber Eats and its parent company Uber. Uber Eats and Uber are actually pushing consumers to the competition with their propaganda.”In a recent interview with CBS, an Uber spokesperson said that Uber Eats was unapologetically committed to representing the flavour spectrum. JVN and Simone serve gymnastic prowess and portray self-confidence which are qualities millions of moms everywhere support.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.