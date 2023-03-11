Jr NTR Poses With Mindy Kaling At South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration

Ahead of the Oscars 2023, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and producer-writer Mindy Kaling hosted a star-studded evening in Los Angeles' Paramount Studio to celebrate the South Asian talent. In the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars celebration, several honored Oscar nominees of South Asian descent were invited including Jr NTR. The RRR actor was seen posing with Mindy Kaling and other attendees of the bash.

While Mindy Kaling and Priyanka co-hosted the party for Oscar-nominated talents behind films like RRR, The Elephant Whisperers, All That Breathes, Turning Red, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, fans could not stop swooning over the pictures of Jr NTR from the event.

After the starry night, Mindy Kaling took to her social media handle and posted a series of pictures, captioning it, "Last night I was honored to co-host a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees. Met so many new friends and hugged old ones, and was inspired by the talent all around me." She further thanked Priyanka and others for the special evening in her caption. But what made everyone's eye sparkle was the sixth picture of Mindy Kaling posing in all smiles with Jr NTR. The event was also attended by other Indian celebrities like Preity Zinta, Poorna Jagannathan, among others.

Priyanka Chopra acknowledging South Asian representation in Hollywood

Being the co-host of the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars event, Priyanka Chopra acknowledged the South Asian representation and mentioned how the 95th Oscars has been quite a great deal of effort. She further said that these stars have "fought the stereotypes to ensure that our stories were not just a cliche, those of us who fought for actors to have bigger leading roles. Those of you who fought for stories of South Asian descent to be a norm, to not be an exception, but to be normal."

Priyanka then thanked Mindy Kaling for making stories with South Asian talents, including her Netflix series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Suri, and Poorna Jagannathan.