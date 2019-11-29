Hollywood Besties Who Have Been Friends For Several Years. Here Is A List

Despite the competition and the fast-paced life of Hollywood celebrities, the actors, still have some off the record friendships with each other. These friendships generally begin on sets or during events. We take a look at some the best and long-standing Hollywood friendships that give us #Bff goals-

Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore

Cameron Diaz ad Drew Barrymore became friends on the sets of Charlie’s Angels. In the early 2000s, the duo were always spotted together, post their shoot's schedule. Drew often posts their picture together on Instagram on several occasions.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are best buddies. They are always seen cheering for each other on award shows and events. Selena Gomez has also guest appeared for Taylor’s concert. The two are truly BFF goals.

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid share a special bond with each other. Gigi is often seen adoring Lively on several occasions. She has also shared several pictures with Lively on her social media.

Jessica Biel and Jennifer Garner

Reportedly, Jessica Biel became friends with Jennifer Garner on the sets of the film Valentine’s Day film. The two were really close then and continue to be friends even today. Jessica and Jennifer also shared a friendship cover page in a popular magazine.

