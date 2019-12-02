Deepika Padukone Gearing Up For Her Second Hollywood Film?

Deepika Padukone has clearly had an interesting filmography in the Hindi film industry. Be it serious or light-hearted films — Deepika has always managed to impress her fans with her range of acting. The acting powerhouse made her entry in Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage back in 2017, following which she has not appeared in any other international project. There were speculations about her making a return to Hollywood with various projects like the live-action iteration of Aladdin, where she was rumoured to essay the role of Princess Jasmine, but that was not the case either.

Also read: Deepika Padukone Rejected Three Films With Husband Ranveer Singh? Read Here

Deepika Padukone's second outing in Hollywood?

Deepika Padukone is reportedly eager to work on a Hollywood project. Earlier this year, while speaking at a public event, the actor had stated that the production quality and techniques of Hyoolwoof differ substantially from Bollywood. She expressed that every aspect of filmmaking is taken into priority while making a Hollywood film, which often gets overlooked while working in Bollywood. As per reports, Deepika Padukone is planning to meet up with some Hollywood producers to discuss a film. The actor herself has not made any official statement regarding the same but it is expected to happen soon.

Also read: Deepika Padukone Drops A Huge Compliment To Hrithik Roshan After Watching 'War', Read Here

It is also being speculated that her next in Hollywood will be the sequel to xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Last year, the director of the film had revealed that a script is ready and he is also planning to keep Deepika around in the franchise. The previous film with Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel in pivotal roles had earned a total of $346 million globally against an $85 million budget, making it a commercial success.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Teaches Deepika Padukone The 'Dheeme Dheeme' Step & The Video Is Awesome

I have every intention to have @deepikapadukone in the film. We are finishing new script and I will be reaching out very soon! — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) April 24, 2018

Also read: Deepika Padukone Looks Ethereal In Kurtis And These Pictures Are Proof

Also read: Deepika Padukone Does Not Want To Work With Husband Ranveer, Rejected 3 Films With Him?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.