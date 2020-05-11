Judi Dench Regrets Not Doing More Intimate Scenes In Her Films

Actor Judi Dench recently became the oldest woman to feature on the cover of British Vogue at the age of 85. With everything she has achieved during her 60-year career in the industry, the actor regrets not doing more sex scenes. In an interview with a news source, Dench said that she has done a few bed scenes and not many in the theatre and added that it is a disappointment.

Judi Dench is best known for starring in the James Bond franchise and is an Oscar-winning actor. Even with all the success she enjoys, the actor is still modest. She said that it is really called luck and the whole business of theatre is being in the right place at the right time and then by chance, somebody might say that this person would do.

The actor is currently quarantining at her home in Surrey amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Adding to her previous statement, she said that she does think it has anything to do with talent. Judi Dench added that it just happens that one falls in the slot at that time.

Addressing the pandemic, the actor said that she is sure she feels like everyone else. Dench added that unprecedented times like these are hard to comprehend. She said that it is a good thing that the pandemic has made people aware of the predicament of others who are completely alone. Judi Dench further said that it will be a plus if a great deal of kindness comes out of this.

The Cats star also revealed that despite her great success, she never intended to make a career in film after she was told she would never make a movie. Judi Dench revealed that she was initially told that she does not have the appropriate looks for a film. She revealed to the publication that she was told she would never make a film and added that she no reply to it. She simply put her chair against the wall and walked out.

Judi Dench also revealed that she never thought she has a future in films as the stage was her passion. During her interview for a magazine, the actor was asked about her retirement plans. Adding that the interviewer should not use that word in her house, she revealed that she has no plans retiring anytime soon.

