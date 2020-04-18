Dame Judi Dench And Grandson Sam Williams Show Off Their Dance Moves; Watch Video

Judi Dench is a world-renowned actor, with an acting career that spans over 60 years. She is an Oscar-winning actor and is most known for her role of M in the James Bond film franchise. In the year 2017, she went on to play the role of Queen Victoria in the film Victoria & Abdul. Judi Dench is 85 years old but still has managed to keep her charm which is evident from her recent dance video. Read on to know more about Dench's latest dance video with her grandson:

ALSO READ | Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Levine And Others Raise $1.75 Million For Charity

Judi Dench dances in a TikTok video at age 85

Recently, a video of Judi Dench was seen taking the internet by storm. It was a TikTok video of Sam Williams, the 22 years old grandson of Judi Dench. In the video, Dench is showcasing her amazing dance skills along with her grandson. She had face-timed her grandson for making this video. In the video, Sam Williams is looking like a body double of Ed Sheeran. Here is the video:

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox, Kim Kardashian, And Jared Leto's Meticulously Organised Kitchens; See Pics

A little Easter message... pic.twitter.com/zpW8lDZWTY — Sam Williams (@smow123) April 9, 2020



ALSO READ | Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Gets Suspended: Here Are Some Of Her 'Controversial' Tweets

For the unversed, Williams is a singer and has several songs to his credit. He is also an adherent supporter of art and culture. Bach in January 2019, he was seen supporting the Shakespeare North Playhouse, which is built to honour the brilliance of the playwright. Here is a tweet by Williams.

Cannot wait for the #ShakespeareNorthPlayhouse to be built after finding out and learning about it all tonight at an amazing event at The Houses Of Parliament! Met some incredible and inspirational people!! https://t.co/9et6mnnpnU — Sam Williams (@smow123) January 15, 2020



ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela Asks Everyone To Call Her A 'Goddess' In Her Latest Post; Check





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.