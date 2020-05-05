85-year-old Judi Dench Bags A British Magazine Cover For The First Time; Creates History

The Oscar-winning actor Judi Dench makes history as the first lady to star in the cover of British Vogue at the age of 85. The stunning actor was photographed for the magazine’s June issue just before the lockdown was imposed. Judi Dench looks completely exquisite as she is seen on the cover of the magazine.

For her front page, Judi Dench is photographed wearing a floral pink trench coat by Dolce & Gabbana. She also opted for a natural look with glossy lips. She also wore a ring and looked beautiful as ever in her natural pose. Check out the picture below.

Seeing Judi Dench's magazine cover, fans went on to praise the actor and her elegant appearance. Fans went on to call her a legend and lauded her for creating history. One of the fans said, “I love the legend that is Judi and this.” While the other one said, “More and more historic covers. Love it! This editorship is proving amazing.” Check out a few more comments from fans on Judi Dench's magazine cover below.

In another picture that was shared on social media, Judi Dench can be seen wearing cream coloured dress along with an over-sized beige floral coat with embroidered borders. The actor looked stunning as she was all smiles in the picture. Check out the picture below.

During the interview, Judi Dench was also asked a few questions by some famous personalities. Celebs such as Sam Smith, Stormzy, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Moss, Laverne Cox and many more went on to ask a few questions to the legend. Judi was also quite entertaining as she answered all the questions.

In the short video, Judi can be heard saying that she rapped with Lethal Bizzle and also wore a cap with ‘Dench’ written on it. She also said that she was very proud of herself. Watch the video here.

